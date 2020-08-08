John Tunnell
Wichita Falls - John Lee Tunnell, 75, passed away on the afternoon of August 6, 2020.
A celebration of John's life will be held at the Maskat Shrine Center on Monday August 10th at 5 PM. Services will be live streamed via Facebook from the event page "John Tunnell - A Celebration of Life."
Born and raised in North Texas, John returned home as a Purple Heart recipient after serving in Vietnam in the Marine Corps. John was a member of Faith Masonic Lodge and the Maskat Shrine where he served as Potentate in 1995 and has served as Recorder since 1997. As an Emeritus Representative of the Iowa Corporation of Shriner International John has performed the roles of Imperial Outer Guard Aide, Imperial Election Teller, and Imperial Potentate Aide.
An educator that never stopped teaching; John is survived by his adoring wife, Jennifer, brother Max and wife Mary; two daughters Leah and Kendyl, one son John and husband Tomas Zamudio; grandson John Tyler Ford and wife Carson, and grandson Travis Ford and wife Monica. He will be remembered by his family, two generations of junior high and high school band students across North Texas, and a rambunctious cadre of Masonic brothers for the immense and undeniable joy he shared with his world. The light of John's life will shine on through bad puns, rambling stories, and indelible memories of a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In lieu of flowers please send your donation to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
-Houston, 6977 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 where John served on the Board of Governors.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com