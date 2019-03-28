Resources
More Obituaries for John Orsak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Orsak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John W. Orsak Obituary
John W. Orsak

Denton, TX

Passed away March 17, 2019 in Denton, TX.

Born May 26, 1949 in Seymour, TX to the late John E. and Martha A. (Baca) Orsak.

He graduated from Seymour High School and then Midwestern State University where upon graduation he was sworn in as a 2nd Lt. with the US Army. He proudly served the armed forces for many years, reaching the rank of Captain until his early retirement.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Brother Joe David and his wife Margaret.

Survivors include daughter Laura Mathews and husband Rod and their children Austin and Brady of Burkburnett, son Erick and daughter Colbie of Wichita Falls. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.