John W. Orsak
Denton, TX
Passed away March 17, 2019 in Denton, TX.
Born May 26, 1949 in Seymour, TX to the late John E. and Martha A. (Baca) Orsak.
He graduated from Seymour High School and then Midwestern State University where upon graduation he was sworn in as a 2nd Lt. with the US Army. He proudly served the armed forces for many years, reaching the rank of Captain until his early retirement.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Brother Joe David and his wife Margaret.
Survivors include daughter Laura Mathews and husband Rod and their children Austin and Brady of Burkburnett, son Erick and daughter Colbie of Wichita Falls. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 28, 2019