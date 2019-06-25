|
|
John William Bell
- - John William Bell, 88, of rural Archer County passed to his heavenly Father Thursday, June 20, 2019, at House of Hope, Wichita Falls, TX. John was a loyal servant of God, devoted husband, proud father, loving grandfather and doting great-grandfather.
The family will receive friends at First United Methodist Church in Archer City, June 28, 6-7:30 PM. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Archer City, June 29 at 10:30 AM. A private burial was held June 22, 2019 in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home.
John loved Archer County where he was a lifetime resident. He served in leadership roles for numerous civic and church boards including Archer City ISD School board; Archer Rodeo Association; Archer County Jr Livestock Show; Archer Masonic Lodge; Archer City Country Club, where he was a charter member; and First United Methodist Church. He also was instrumental in the creation of the Archer City Library.
John most enjoyed family and friends and living in the country, where he was a rancher all his life. He also served as County Commissioner, worked for Farmer's Home Administration, and proudly served his country in the US Air Force and US Air Force Reserve for 6 plus years. He was an avid golfer and fisherman.
John was born at his childhood home on December 25, 1930, to John Duren Bell and Isabelle Wilson Bell. He was preceded in death by his father February 15, 1965, his brother Charles Eugene Bell October 5, 1965, and his mother January 24, 1992.
John and his wife Nancy Jolene Hall Bell were married October 5, 1957, in Westover, Texas. Together, they were wonderful examples of dedication to God, family, and friends. He is survived by his wife Jolene; one son, John Gregory Bell and his wife Anne of Tuscaloosa, AL; one daughter Bethann Bell Oswald of rural Archer County; and one sister-in-law Marilyn Hall Cantrell of Olney. His crown jewels were his grandchildren: Robert Edward Lee "Trey" Oswald, III of Wichita Falls; Margaret Claire Bell Waldron and her husband Zack of Ocean Springs MS; Hannah Marie Bell of Starkville, MS; John Duren Bell and Pierce Carter Bell of Tuscaloosa, AL; and one great-granddaughter, Cora Bell Waldron of Ocean Springs, MS. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Kandace Bell Phillips of Henrietta; Steve Bell of Conroe, TX; and Kaylee Cantrell Cadotte of Wichita Falls.
The family suggests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church, Archer City at PO Box 1414, Archer City, TX 76351; Archer City Cemetery Fund, PO Box 198, Archer City, Texas 76351; Archer City Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 367, Archer City, Texas 76351; or Archer Service Center, P.O. Box 578, Archer City, Texas 76351.
Published in The Times Record News on June 25, 2019