Burkburnett - Johnnie Cooper, 74, of Burkburnett, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 PM, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Johnnie was born on December 21, 1945 in Harlingen, Texas to Calvin C. and Edith Sidener Chapman. She grew up in California. She married Kenneth Cooper on September 17, 1996 at Burkburnett. He preceded her in death in 2006. She took care of her family, which was what she loved doing the most. She retired from Civil Service as a payroll clerk and then retired as a waitress, working another 30 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her children: Ronnie Lee Hendricks and wife Anita of Burkburnett, Janice Hendricks of Burkburnett, Robert Lee (Bobby) Hendricks of Joplin, Missouri, and Robyn Burleson of Fort Worth; sister: Janice Drew of Medford, Oregon; 27 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren.
The family asks that donations in Johnny Cooper's name be made to American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
