Johnny Crawford
Wichita Falls - Johnny T. Crawford, 90, of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.
A private family graveside will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Johnny was born on July 25, 1929 in Wichita Falls to the late W. T. and Nannie Ethel Crawford. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Johnny married June Fortner on February 1, 1949 in San Jose, California, and the couple were married for 71 years. Johnny went to work for his father at the age of 21 at Crawford Painting and Drywall, and continued in the business until his retirement. Johnny was elected as Mayor of Iowa Park in 1976. He loved to fish with the family, and kept busy with various projects constantly. Johnny's love for flying was a passion for him, He flew for the business trips mostly then pleasure trips for the family. Many of his friends have said .. the best pilot I have flown with.. The couple were members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Johnny will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Johnny is survived by wife June; children Gary Crawford and Kathy, Kristie Gaines and Pat, and ( John) Jon Crawford and Kay Stevenson Moore; eighteen grandchildren; twenty one great-grandchildren; siblings Dub Crawford, Mary Ann Nolen, Cecilia Miley, Clyde Crawford, Andy Crawford and Gale, Jane Styles and Dave, and Nancy Pond and Larry, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020