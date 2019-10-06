|
Johnny Dormier
Iowa Park - Johnny Dormier, 89, of Iowa Park passed away Monday, July 29, 2019
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 2pm at Faith Baptist Church in Iowa Park, Texas.
Johnny was born on June 2, 1930 in Seymour, TX to the Amiel and Minnie (Wirz) Dormier. Johnny served our country in the U.S. Army. He married Lou Crenshaw on May 18, 1957 in Lovington, New Mexico. He worked as a truck driver and loved his children and dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sons Marty Dormier and Randy Trahan .
Johnny is survived by his wife of 62 years Lou Dormier; one son, John Trahan and wife Donna of Iowa Park; two daughters, Sha Trahan of Earlsboro, Oklahoma and Brenda Gatewood and husband Dave of Surprise, Arizona; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 6, 2019