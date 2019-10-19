|
Johnny Figueroa
Wichita Falls - Johnny Figueroa (Clavos) was a man you couldn't help to love and hate. He never once forgot a Valentine's Day for his wife or granddaughters, but would make sure to get them candy he liked more than they did. He and his wife took in any family or friend that needed a place to stay, even when they couldn't afford it. He brought in stray dogs and got a kick out of his wife yelling at him after- who really knows if he did it for the dog or just to get on his wife's nerves again.
He loved his (great) grandchildren, wife, casino, old cars, booze, cigarettes, being stubborn, and waking up at midnight to eat others leftovers- not necessarily in that order.
The unwavering love he had for his bride, will be the main thing he's remembered for in his last days.
Clavos leaves behind his sons; Mark and wife, Cynthia Figueroa, Jason Figueroa, and Eric Figueroa. He also raised and leaves behind his granddaughters and their children; Denise Figueroa and her boys, Andrew, Matthew, and Joseph Romero; Vanessa Enriquez and her son Aiden Enriquez; and Bella Figueroa. He also has two living sisters and brothers; Tina Alaniz, Carmen Chavez, Manuel Figueroa, and Joe Figueroa. Clavos also considered his granddaughters' mother, Esther Castro one of his children, so we can't forget her.
He's at peace, finally, with his wife Martha Casillas Figueroa; his parents, Manuel Figueroa and Elvira Reyes; siblings, Lupe, Felix, Poncho, and Dimas Figueroa, Ofelia Molina, Oralia Lopez, and Ida Renollina.
Viewing and vigil will be held at Owen's and Brumley in Wichita Falls on Monday, 10/21/2019 from 5-8.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019