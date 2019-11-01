|
Johnny Joe Speer
Viewing and funeral services for Johnny Joe Speer, Sr., 81, of Wichita Falls, formerly of Seminole will be conducted Monday, November 4, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Seminole with viewing at 10:30 AM, service at 1 PM with the Rev. Dr. Craig Curry officiating. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. Johnny Joe passed away Thursday, October 31 in Wichita Falls surrounded by his loved ones.
Johnny was born November 8, 1937 to Richard Edward and Lottie Mae Manning Speer in Hobbs, NM. Johnny Joe and Sammie Jean Speer were married August 18, 1957 in Seminole at the First Methodist Church. He was a 1956 graduate of Seminole High School and the High Point member of the 1955 State Champion basketball team. He was an All-American basketball player in 1955 and the 1956 Best All Around Athlete of Seminole High. He went to Baylor University on a football scholarship but transferred to McMurry College in Abilene to join the love of his life, Sammie Jean, where he continued playing football as a McMurry Indian. John and Sammie started their family in Abilene then moved to Louisiana where he discovered his passion and gift for taking care of other's automotive needs, becoming the number one Oldsmobile salesman in the nation. His desire to serve others through automotive sales led to sales management, general management and then to ownership of multiple franchises in Abilene and Burkburnett, best known for Cadillac. After retiring from the automotive business, his creative entrepreneurship was poured into building the first All American Super Carwash in Wichita Falls.
John was a man who loved God and people. He was an avid bird hunter and family man who knew how to love well. From his hunting buddies to his many "Loved Ones", they all knew they were appreciated and cherished.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James Edward Speer, his first grandchild, Gary Wayne Kleiber, Jr. After three weeks and three days he joined his lifelong love and soulmate Sammie Jean in death and then in life for eternity.
He is survived by his children Kathy Speer and Craig Curry, Elizabeth Speer and Brady Briggs, Johnny Joe Jr. and Cherie Haynes Speer; his grandchildren, Ashley Kleiber, Christan Curry Davis, Jessie Davis, Katie Curry Kresge, Matt Kresge, Autumn Valdo, Jacqueline Speer Stephenson, Ryan Stephenson, Dylan Speer, Rachel Speer, Bryan Langston, Miranda Langston, Colton Curry and Cass Curry; his great grandchildren, Jude and Josephine Kresge, Adaline and Noelle Langston; his sisters, Barbara Latiolais and Paralee Price ; his sister and brother-in-law Jackie and Marty Martinez and his baby sister/daughter Dora Pittman; his precious nieces, nephews and cousins as well as treasured friends.
