Johnny Sughrue
Wichita Falls - Johnny Eugene Sughrue, 84, of Wichita Falls passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 in his home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.
Johnny was born on March 26, 1935 in Wichita Falls to the late John Earnest and Alta Mattie (Crum) Sughrue. He completed the 8th year of education at Reagan Junior High, before leaving school to work and help support his family. Johnny was proud to have completed his education, earning his G.E.D. while serving in the United States Navy for 8 years. He served two of those years at the Naval Air Missile Test Center in Point Magu, California, and two years in Guam, Marianas Islands, flying in Airborn Early Warning Squadron 3. He was discharged from the Navy as an AD-3 machinist mate 3rd class. After leaving the Navy, Johnny returned to Wichita Falls with his family, and spent the rest of his life here, working as a painting contractor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Ernest; and sisters Earnestine Berry and Bobbie Jo Weisman.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Velma; children Phillip Sughrue and wife Nicolette of Nassau, Bahamas, Connie Sughrue Griffin and Husband Thomas of Wichita Falls; and Vickie Sughrue of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Angela, Jeremy, Lexie, Jayden, and Jagger; and great-grandchildren Peacelyn and Eliana.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Johnny's name to the , Hospice of Wichita Falls, or the .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 23, 2019