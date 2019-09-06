Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Wake
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Friberg-Cooper Community Center
5511 Friberg Church Rd
Wichita Falls, TX
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathon Derek Dunn


1967 - 2019
Jonathon Derek Dunn

Wichita Falls - Jonathon Derek Dunn, 52, went to be with the Lord September 1, 2019. He was born January 16, 1967 in Baltimore, Maryland as the son to Donald and Jeannie Dunn, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister Lacey Dunn and her son Brian of Burkburnett, and countless friends. Although he lived in many places, he always considered Burkburnett his home, attending school there and Midwestern State University.

Throughout his life, Jonathon was defined by his ability to make those around him smile, passing on his joy and love with ease and grace. He was an avid musician, playing both guitars and woodwinds, and always willing to teach these skills to others. In fact, teaching gave him the greatest joy, although he was never a formal teacher. He enjoyed concerts with friends, riding any two-wheeled vehicle, and long and deep philosophical discussions about any topic, reflecting his wisdom beyond his years, and always filled with humor. He was also an avid lover of dogs and cats, having rescued many over his short years.

His life will be celebrated in an informal wake Saturday September 7th at 10:00 am at the Friberg-Cooper Community Center 5511 Friberg Church Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76305. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal rescue shelter.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 6, 2019
