Joni Leanne Brown Schmitt
Wylie - Joni Leanne Brown Schmitt, 64, went to be with her Heavenly Father Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
The youngest daughter born July 30, 1955 to Daniel Royce Brown and Dorothy May Brown in Wichita Falls, Texas, she attended Lamar Elementary, Reagan Jr High and Wichita Falls High School, graduating with the Class of 1973.
Joni had a servant's heart. She was so in love with her family and friends and was always graciously willing to serve at a moment's notice. Joni served at First Baptist Church, Wichita Falls for over 30 years. She was active in Girls in Action, Divorce Care for Kids, Kid Zone volunteer and her most beloved ministry was being Wedding Coordinator. She loved working with the couples and their families weeks and months ahead of time to make the important occasion memorable and seamless.
Joni was an organizational queen. She worked tirelessly on her 1973 Coyotes reunions over the years and was so gifted in remembering names and faces and wanted to make everyone feel special.
Joni was an amazing seamstress, a talent that she learned mostly from sitting across from her Mom while she made dresses and garments for the three girls in the family. She made many "memory quilts" over the years cherishing the fact that she was helping people remember their loved ones and was adamant about them being the best quality so the memories would last for a long time.
Joni was co-owner of Quality Cleaners for 22 years. She later worked for Hollis Sullivan, Inc. and Canan-Mowrey Operating before retiring and moving to Wylie, Texas to be a full time Grammy. Her biggest desire was to be involved with her kids and grandkids and for the last three years has been a great influence on them that will last forever.
Joni loved to travel. Over the last two years she has been privileged to go on mission trips with her church at First Baptist Wylie to the Happiness Foundation in Ecuador and Food Pantry in New York City. This past September she was able to take her first cruise, celebrating her 40th wedding anniversary to Italy, France, Monaco and Spain.
Preceding her in death were Dan and Dorothy Brown, her wonderful mother and father.
Joni is survived by her husband, Dave Schmitt; the joys of her life, son Daniel Estrada and his wife Carey Estrada, daughters Laura Schmitt Zamora and her husband Dustin Zamora, and Joanna Beth Schmitt; her precious grandchildren, Evie Estrada, Caydia Estrada, Jace Estrada, Neeley Estrada, Garrett Zamora, Emily Zamora and Julia Zamora; her sisters Danna Brown Ferguson and Karen Brown Anderson and husband Jimmy Anderson. Her special nieces and nephews will always be loved by us for the special way they loved Aunt Joni.
The family will be available Monday, November 4, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00. Services will be held at First Baptist Church Wichita Falls, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Happiness Foundation of Ecuador at hfecuador.org or the Kid Zone at First Baptist Church Wichita Falls, Texas.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019