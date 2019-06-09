Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Jordan Ryan Brown Obituary
Jordan Ryan Brown

Fort Worth - Jordan Ryan Brown 29, of Fort Worth was called home by God on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

A Homecoming Celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Pastor Millard Devine, officiating. Inurnment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Jordan was born on April 11, 1990 to Manuel and the late Pamela (Ford) Brown in Wichita Falls. In 1990, he graduated from Wichita Falls High School and later moved to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Throughout Jordan's life, he enjoyed jet skiing, fishing and spending time with his wonderful friends.

Jordan is finally with his best friend in the entire world, his mother, Pamela Sue Brown. We know for sure that Pam was there to greet him in her loving arms. Jordan, a self-confessed "mama's boy" is finally at peace. We are grateful God blessed us with the most loving gentle soul.

He is survived by his two little angels, his daughters, Jaaliyah Brown and Jamyle Booth. Jordan took great pride in being their father, they were his greatest joy. He is also survived by his sister, Brittany Dragon; his grandmothers, Melba Jean Ford and Kay Brown; and his aunts, Gaylen Prett and Quincy Leanne Horton; his father, Manuel Brown Along with his mother, he was also preceded in death by his grandfather, Quincy Lee Ford, Sr.

Jordan, we send you off with a heavy heart, we know that you are at peace with our Heavenly Father. We will forever miss you, our brave, strong, and kind gentle soul.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from June 9 to June 10, 2019
