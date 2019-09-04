|
|
Jose Angel (Joey) Fernandez
Wichita Falls - Jose Angel Fernandez (Joey) 64, formerly from McAllen, Texas, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, September 6, 2019, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel.
Joey served the McAllen Fire Department from June 26, 1978 until October 17, 2010. As a fire fighter, Joey served as chairman of the pension program for 15 years and the operational deputy chief prior to being the training deputy chief. He was instrumental in starting the fire academy at South Texas Junior College. He was always an advocate for the department he loved. The influence he had as a training deputy chief lives on in the McAllen Fire Department. He loved being a fire fighter and being part of the Brotherhood of Firefighters from around the world. Joey has been described as a leader, mentor, and the epitome of a firefighter. Joey also served in the US Army from 1974 - 1977 during the Vietnam era with the rank of sergeant, specializing in radio communication.
Joey wanted to be remembered for his love of family, friends, wit, humor, and his sharp fast tongue. You could not banter with Joey without being stung. He had a comeback for just about any comment. There are just some people that light up a room….well that was Joey.
He loved to talk about sports and watch sports. He was a true Cowboy fan, whether they were losing or winning. He always stood with them. He was so sure they were going to be super bowl winners this year that he made a Las Vegas bet for them to win. Hopefully, he can do a little pulling for them from heaven.
Joey loved to play golf and made many friends on the golf course. Joey loved to spend time with his wife Minerva and sometimes he would say that being in the house with just us two was the best feeling in the world.
Joey is preceded in death by his Mom: Oralia Maria Perez, his Dad: Jose Fernandez, Jr., and brother Tony Fernandez.
He is survived by his wife: Minerva Fernandez; brothers: Fred Fernandez, Johnny Fernandez, Jeffery Fernandez; sister: Jacqueline Weis; daughters: Jessica Fernandez Peters, Sarah Fernandez; sons: JR Fernandez IV, and Jason Fernandez; step-sons: Manuel Duran and Willie Duran; grandchildren: Jean-Luk Rueda, Sean-Mikel Rueda, Mark B. Rueda Heston F. Peters, Jaylin A. Peters, Joshua G. Fernandez, Peter F. Fernandez; step-grandchildren: Diego Duran, Dionna Duran and great-granddaughter: Mia R. Rueda.
Our family would like to express our thanks to the wonderful people at Hospice of Wichita Falls for the help and care given by them.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Online condolences to the family may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 4, 2019