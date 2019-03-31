|
Jose Collazo Garcia
Wichita Falls, TX
Jose Collazo Garcia, 86, of Wichita Falls passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Rosary and Vigil service will be held between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Rev. Raul Martinez Lopez, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Jose was born on March 11, 1933 to the late Juan Collazo and Isidra Garcia in Manuel Doblado, Guanajuato, Mexico. Growing up in Mexico, he married Maria Ana Rodriquez in 1959, and he took care of the family farm. Jose enjoyed selling and eating good Mexican food, watching baseball and the Leon Professional Soccer Team. Also, he enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, and even putting a wager on a horse now and then.
Along with his parents, Jose was preceded in death by two sisters, Baudelia Collazo and Anastacia Collazo.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maria Ana Rodriguez; his children of five daughters and two sons, Eustacia Collazo, Guillermo Collazo, Juana Collazo, Maria D. Jesus Collazo, Jose Juan Collazo, Isidra Collazo, and Manuela Aralia; twenty-three grandchildren; thirty-two great-great grandchildren; and one great-great-great grandchild; and four sisters, Enriqueta Collazo, Baciliza Collazo, Oliva Collazo and Maria Elena Collazo.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Jose's name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 31, 2019