Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:30 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
View Map
Jose Louis Armandariz


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jose Louis Armandariz Obituary
Jose Louis Armandariz

Wichita Falls, TX

Jose Louis Armandariz, 71, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

The rosary will be at 6:30 on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, followed by a vigil, at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Lunn's Chapel. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

A son of the late Juanita (Esquibel) and Moses Armendariz, Jose was born on September 6, 1947, in Littlefield, Texas. He and his wife Geneva were married for 49 years and raised 10 children together. He worked as an independent paint contractor, known as Joe the Painter, proud of the work he did. He enjoyed fishing, cooking out, hunting great buys at garage sales, going to the casino with his wife, and passing candy out to all the grand and great -grandchildren. He was a kind loving and creative man.

Along with his parents, Jose was also preceded in death by two sisters, Paula Armendarez and Rosa Armendariz; a daughter, Hope Armandariz; grandsons, Gatlin Joe Armandariz, Luke Gerald Armandariz and Eric Martinez; and a granddaughter, Cristina Geneva Esquibel ; his dog Diamond

Jose is survived by his wife, Geneva Armandariz;Daughter Alice Monugian and husband Ruben, daughter Melissa Timmons and husband Cody, son Joaquin Armandariz, daughter Anita Armandariz-Boyd and husband Brad, daughter Geneva Armandariz and husband Klay, son Gabriel Armandariz, son Joe Armandariz, daughter Marcella Jimenez and husband Juan, daughter Bianca Armandariz and fiance T.C., daughter Kay Armandariz and son Joe Armandariz ; grandchildren Mercedes, Ruben, Santana, Danny Ray, Joaquin, Donovan, Adrian, Angelo, Magdalena, Theodoro, Casandra, Shay, Malik, Reanna, Anthony, Diego, Sadie, Demetric, Joseph, Angelina, Juan Jr., Isaac, Gavin, Isabella, Martin, Emily, Autumn, Haley, Mason; great grandchildren Victor, Mari Ana, Ariana, Grace, King, Emelina, Nathaniel, siblings Sister Francis Perez and husband Johnny of Kress TX, sister Guadalupe Gomez of Plainiew, TX,

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 20, 2019
