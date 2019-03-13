|
Josefina L Silva
Wichita Falls, TX
Josefina (Nina) Longoria Silva "Grammy," 81, passed away on March 10, 2019, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Nina was born on June 15, 1937, to Candido Ferguson Longoria and Ignacia Brewster Rosas Longoria.
She married the love of her life, MSgt. Cosme A. Silva on January 3, 1953. After many years of traveling and learning multiple languages, she, Cosme and the kids settled down in Wichita Falls. From there she worked as Head Cook at SH Rider High and retired from WFISD in 1994. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, debating about politics, and watching sports and westerns on TV. Her family was her life and full commitment. Grammy was always on the go to sporting events, band events, FFA shows, Grammy days, and anything else that involved her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She was loved and adored by everyone she met and became Grammy for many other kids.
Nina is preceded in death by her parents Candido and Ignacia Longoria, husband MSgt Cosme Silva, and son Anthony "Tony" Silva.
She is survived by: daughters, Linda Lee Silva, Dr. Brenda Kay Silva, daughter-in-law Darla Jean Silva; grandchildren: Jamie Lee Rangel, Jeremy Paul Silva, Christopher Sean Silva, and Steven J. Patterson; great grandchildren Justin Lee Silva, Jacob John Wadjun, and Brianna Marie Wadjun.
Our dearest Grammy, we will always love you and keep you in our hearts forever.
A private memorial service is scheduled at Hampton Vaughan Crestiview Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at wwwhamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 13, 2019