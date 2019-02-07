|
|
Joseph Brian Lipps, Sr.
Wichita Falls, TX
Joseph Brian Lipps, Sr., 60, passed away February 2, 2019, in Wichita Falls.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Joe was born May 31, 1958 in Homestead, Florida to Ralph and Marie (Buckley) Lipps. He was a caring, compassionate, loving father. He was a very sentimental and was always willing to help anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Joe is survived by his sons, Joe Lipps, Jr. and wife Holley, Jeremy Lipps, Aaron Lien and wife Jillian, and James Gore and wife Ashleigh; his daughters, Nikki Vela and husband James, Amy Zaragoza and husband Frank, Tiffany Stewart and husband Blake, and Lacey Ross and husband Jason; his brothers Eddie Lipps and Randy Lipps; his sisters Tina Lipps and Teresa Cromer; grandchildren Joshua, Cianna, Max, Raylin, Ryleigh, Jacob, Kayla, Heaven, Jayden, Aubrey, Julian, Angel, Reagan, Skylar; nephews and nieces Matthew, Michael, Ryan, Carly, Vanessa, Amanda, Stacey, Ashley; and other family and friends.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 7, 2019