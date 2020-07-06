Joseph M. Ragan
Wichita Falls - Joseph M. Ragan III, 57, of Wichita Falls passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 during normal funeral home hours. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church in Wichita Falls with Pastor Craig Lile and Assoc. Pastor Larry Shields, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Joseph was born on August 9, 1962 to the late Joseph M. II and Florine (Fugett) Ragan in Wichita Falls. For his love of God and people, he spent his life as a missionary in Kazakhstan, Republic of Georgia, and Dnipro, Ukraine. He had a special love for the Ukraine and their people. Joseph would spread the message to people in coffee houses or any place God guided him to. He will be missed by friends and family.
Along with his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by three sisters, Ellen Sue, Karen and Nola.
He is survived by two sisters, Janet Hanks and Jolynne Clark and husband, Scott; brother, Patrick Babineaux and wife, Jennifer; two uncles, Donald Fugett and wife, Esther and Allen Fugett and wife, Ruth Ann; and several other family members.
In memory of Joseph Ragan, the family suggest donations may be made to International Mission Board@ ibm.org/give
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com