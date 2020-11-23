Joseph PineauWichita Falls - Joseph Roy Pineau, 72, of Wichita Falls, died Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born July 22, 1948 in Ferndale, Michigan, one of three sons of Joseph A. Pineau and Mary Roi. Roy graduated from University of Hawaii (meteorology bachelors), Florida Institute of Technology (computer science masters), and University of North Texas (doctorate). Roy spent an outstanding career of 25 years in the Air Force raising through the ranks from Airman with no stripes to retiring as a Major. His career offered a variety of experiences from shipping clerk, to illustrator briefing PACAF generals during the Vietnam War, to being a rocket scientist at Cape Canaveral forecasting weather for launches, to recruiting at the University of Louisville, and to finally giving support to the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program at 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard AFB, TX. After retirement, he spent another 20 years teaching for Wayland Baptist University in the classroom and online.Always one for an adventure, Roy obtained his private pilot license when in Hawaii. He and his wife wanted to see our great country and did a driving trip that headed west to the ocean, turned right and headed for wine and cherry country, then turned right to Mount Rushmore and Yellowstone before heading home. Other trips included Hawaii, Brownsville, Hot Springs, Branson, San Antonio, Austin, Galveston, Arizona, Nevada, and Alaska.More than once Roy said he was born in Michigan but got here to Texas as fast as he could. Roy embraced his adopted home of Wichita Falls and became involved with the folk choir at Our Lady Queen of Peace composing music and playing his guitar, and with the Knights of Columbus, Backdoor Theater, the Sheriff's Academy, Rotary North, and the Mavericks. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Deborah Pineau, his son Joseph Pineau, his daughter-in-law Tiffany Pineau, his daughter Michelle McElroy, 4 grandsons and 1 granddaughter.Viewing will be at Hampton Vaughn Sunday, Nov 29, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral liturgy will be celebrated Monday, Nov 30, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace at 10:30 a.m. Roy will lay in state at the back of the church prior to the funeral mass.