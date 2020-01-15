|
|
Joseph Saxon Jr.
8/12/1924—1/2/2020. Joe was born in Swoyersville, PA to Joseph and Mary Saxon. He graduated from Swoyersville High School in 1941 and Penn State University in 1944. He was drafted into the US Navy in 1944 and became a radio man stationed in Panama. He married Dorothy Dickinson at the chapel at Penn State shortly after being discharged. He held several jobs in various locations in the Northeast until he accepted a position with Ryder Scott in Wichita Falls in 1952. He stayed there several years and then set up his own petroleum engineering consultation business which was to be his lifelong occupation. He is survived by his son and wife, Andrew J. and Lynn Saxon of Rice TX, his grandson and wife, Matthew and Sonny Saxon of San Antonio TX, and brother-in-law Bob Dickinson of Denver CO. Services are to be held Saturday, January 18th at the New Hope/Fain Presbyterian Church in the fellowship hall, 2201 Speedway at 3:00PM. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Epilepsy Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020