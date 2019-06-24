|
|
Joseph Stephen Bates
Wichita Falls, TX. - Joseph Stephen Bates passed away on June 21, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX at the age of 75 after a sudden illness. Joe (Steve) was born in Antlers, OK and was the first-born son of Woodrow and Goldie Bates who preceded him in death.
Joe grew up in Snyder Texas where he attended High School and proudly played in the school band before attending Texas Tech University. After college Joe served as a Lieutenant in the Army; afterwards he began a 30 year career with Amoco/BP Oil. While with Amoco Joe worked and lived in Lubbock, TX, Hobbs, NM, Midland, TX, and Houston, TX.
In Hobbs, NM he married his wife Charlotte with whom he recently celebrated 38 years of marriage. He loved and cared for her dearly, never wandering too far from her side over the past several years.
Joe loved God more than anything and is now united with Him in eternity. He served in several church leadership roles and was a gifted musician who loved to worship while singing or playing many instruments. His biggest desire was that everyone he encountered would come to know Jesus.
Joe is survived by his Wife, Charlotte; his Son (and pride & joy) Sean Bates and wife Kelly; his Granddaughters Brittley Walla and husband, Zach; and Kristen Bates and husband, Brant; his Brothers - Ron Bates and wife, Karen; Michael Bates and wife, Janie; Gary Bates and wife, Brenda; and David Bates and wife, Deborah; his Step-Daughter Angel Formby and husband, John; and Step-Son Rex Harris and wife, Charlotte, and all of their children.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00PM Thursday, June 27th at Miller & Miller Funeral Home in Hugo, OK followed by burial in Antlers, OK.
Published in The Times Record News on June 24, 2019