Josephine Jo Cappuccio Bearden
Wichita Falls - Josephine (Jo) Cappuccio Bearden
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother (Nana), Great-Grandmother (Honey) and Aunt, Josephine Cappuccio Bearden passed away at the age of 100 on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hospice in Wichita Falls, Texas. She went home peacefully with her family by her side.
Jo was born November 22, 1919 in Tampa, Florida: daughter of the late Frank Cappuccio and Marianne Maniscalco Cappuccio. She was a graduate of Hillsboro High School in Tampa and attended the University of Florida in Tallahassee. She married the love of her life, Edward John Bearden on August 2, 1939. As they raised their two daughters, they lived in numerous states as her husband Edward proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
Our Mother loved the Lord and her strong faith was evident in her personality. She was a friend to all and knew no stranger. To have been a family member or a close friend was a blessing. She was a devoted wife to Edward, and a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She was an avid reader, loved to crochet and was an excellent dancer in her youth as well as a Mall walker in her later years. Her happiest moments were being surrounded by her family and friends. Mom leaves a legacy of a life filled with Italian traditions, Catholic faith and Texas hospitality.
Our beautiful Mother never hesitated to involve herself in the things that meant the most to her, her God, her Family, and her Community. She was involved with the American Red Cross, Catholic Youth Centers and her church, Our Lady Queen of Peace. During her time at Our Lady Queen of Peace, she was active in the Altar Society, Eucharistic Minister Ministry, Heritage Club and Chairperson of the Greeters for 19 years. She was a founding member of St. Jude Circle, Prayer Shawl Ministry and Catholic Daughters of America.
Mrs. Bearden is survived by her two adoring daughters, JoAnn Brennan and her husband Jim, and Sandy Lebow and husband Larry of Wichita Falls, five grandchildren, Shawn Edward Brennan of Seattle, Washington, Jamie Lynn Fitzer and husband Chris of Sacramento, California, Amy Michelle Riding-In and husband Scott of Wichita Falls, Jenna Marie Askew and husband Glenn of Southlake, Texas, and Laura Mary Christy and husband Richard of Denver, Colorado. She was blessed with eleven great-grandchildren Natalie Jorden Kasparek and husband Keith, Alec Jongrant Riding-In, Jacob Edward Askew, Audrey Marie Askew, Brennan Timothy Fitzer, Sadie Josephine Fitzer, Andrew Lebow Askew, Kathryn Sue Brennan, John Glenn Askew, Henry James Christy, Ford William Christy as well as a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Marianne Cappuccio, her loving husband Edward, her brother Joe Cappuccio, her sisters Provie Mungiovi, Louise Suarez, and her dear friends Lorlene Little, Betty Janota, and Bonnie Kocher.
We are grateful for the prayers and support from Our Lady Queen of Peace Church Community, friends of the family, her Doctors, Nurses and loving caregivers. God Bless You All!
A Rosary and Christian wake service will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home located at 1917 Archer City Hwy in Wichita Falls.
A "Celebration of Life" Mass will be heldWednesday, September 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic church with the Reverend Alexander Ambrose Presiding and Reverend Sojan George. There will be a private family burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery immediately following the Funeral Mass.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4040 York St. Wichita Falls, TX 76309 or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd. Wichita Falls, TX 76310, if desired.
Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
.