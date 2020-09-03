Joshua Gwin
Henrietta - Joshua Gwin, 35, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta, Texas with Sam Powers, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Joshua was born on January 3, 1985 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Gregory Paul Gwin and Rene' Guerieri. He worked as a Packing Machine Operator for Triangle Brick Factory.
Survivors include his children, Kim Gwin and Jaxon Gwin of Henrietta; father, Greg Gwin of Henrietta; mother, Rene' Guerieri of Henrietta; brother, Michael Gwin of Henrietta; four sisters, Lisa Stewart and husband Matthew of Byers, Jenna Claeys and husband Chris of Henrietta, Charisse Humphreys and husband Matt of Wichita Falls, and Diana Gwin of Wichita Falls; 16 nieces and nephews.
