Graham - Joy Irene Stewart, 73, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Morrison Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Newcastle Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.
Joy was born January 16, 1946 in Hollis, Oklahoma to the late Gayle and Henry Lou (Gee) Rexrode. She spent her early years in Hollis, OK and graduated high school in Wichita Falls. She was a homemaker while her children were small and later was a private nurse. Joy adored her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Wichita Falls and spent many hours in the prayer closet. Joy loved to laugh, getting a bargain at a garage sale, a good debate or a miserable story.
Survivors include: daughters, Traci Stewart of Wichita Falls and Terri Garcia and husband, Dan of Round Rock; son, Travis Stewart and wife, Crystal of Jean; sisters, Shirley Dunn and husband, Bob of Wichita Falls, Betty Rexrode of Denver, Colorado, Clay "Sissy" Parsons of Wichita Falls, Peggy Lundy of Wichita Falls and Janice Downing of Wichita Falls; brothers, Roland "Bud" Rexrode and wife, Desi of Granbury and Frank Rexrode of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Caleb Garcia, Elizabeth Stewart, Michael Dillan Stewart, Haley Stewart and Brooklyn Stewart.
Visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Times Record News on June 5, 2019