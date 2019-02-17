|
|
Joyce Ann Hammett
Wichita Falls, TX
Joyce Ann Hammett, 79, of Wichita Falls died Thursday, February 14, in her home after a brief battle with brain cancer.
A celebration of her life will be held later this spring when the flowers she loved are in bloom.
Joyce was born April 10, 1939, to Joseph Benjamin (J.B.) and Jeanette (Kingston) Cheek in Wichita Falls. She married Charles Lee Hammett on August 20, 1960. She dedicated her life to caring for Charlie and her children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Joe, and her sister Helen.
Joyce is survived by her husband Charlie, her son Mark, her daughter Gina Strong and husband Clint, a grandson Alex Hammett, grand kids Amy Strong and Brian Strong, 5 great-grand kids, and her constant canine companion Dixie, along with her grand dogs Maggie, Jersey, Marley, and Roxy.
The family would like to thank the Hospice of Wichita Falls staff for their passionate commitment to Joyce's care in her final days.
Joyce asked that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her memory make donations to Faith Mission, Hospice of Wichita Falls, or any of the many local animal rescues.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 17, 2019