Joyce Evelyn Bachman
Crowell, TX
Joyce Evelyn Bachman, 85 of Crowell, Texas died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Vernon, Texas.
Services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sullivan Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Dan Williams officiating. Interment will be held at Wilbarger Memorial Park under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.
Joyce was born Tuesday, January 2, 1934 in Vernon, Texas; she was the daughter of the late William Clabe Carpenter and the late Nettie Esther Robertson Carpenter. She married Otto W. Bachman, Jr. on May 22, 1954 in Lockett, TX. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2017. Joyce was a LVN Nurse since 1951; she was Dr. J.J. Slaugnehop nurse before she retired. She was a nurse for Rolling Plains where she served as coordinator for them and she sat with Mrs. Sumner for 10 years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and she was a homemaker.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Rocky Wayne Bachman of Thalia, TX and William Dan Bachman and wife Patsy of Electra, TX, her daughter, Sandra Bachman McBeath and husband Glen of Thalia, TX, one sister, Jeannette Meads of Vernon, TX; 6 grandchildren; Dan Bachman, Bo Lesley, Kathryn Okolo, Reagan Gomez, Meagan Brumley and Edmond Bachman, and nine great grandchildren.
The family will be at the home of Reagan Gomez Hwy 70 at the Wilbarger and Foard County line.
Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 7:00 to 8:00 pm at Sullivan Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 13, 2019