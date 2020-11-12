1/1
Joyce Lea Green
Joyce Lea Green

Seymour - Joyce Lea Green, 89 of Seymour, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Seymour.

Services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Culwell officiating. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Archer Funeral Home, Seymour, Texas.

Joyce was born July 8, 1931 in Lamesa to Dick and Aileen Higgins Thurmond. She attended Bomarton Schools and graduated from Throckmorton High School. Joyce worked for B-K Electric, then for the Extension Service and Wichita Falls Production Credit. She was baptized at the age of 12 and was a member of the Red Springs Baptist Church. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Aileen Thurmond; a daughter, Cynthia Ann Plunkett; a son, Mark Ray Plunkett; a brother, Dick Wallace Thurmond and a sister, Shirley Ann Stevens.

She is survived by her nieces, Pam Stevens of Canyon and Laurie and Scotty Vickers of Burkburnett as well as numerous other nieces and nephews and good friends, Brad and Lynann Stewart and Sue Harney.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.




Published in Times Record News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
