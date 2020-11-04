1/1
Joyce Marie Howe
Joyce Marie Howe

Olney - Joyce Marie Howe, age 81, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Wichita Falls.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Megargel Cemetery in Megargel, Texas with Scotte Clark, minister of the Hamilton Street Church of Christ, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.

Joyce was born on April 22, 1939 in Seymour, Texas to the late Cecil and Gladys (Jackson) Dowd. She married Lonnie B. Howe on August 6, 1957 in Seymour and they moved to Olney in 2006 from Graham. She was a homemaker. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Lyndell Dowd and a sister, Barbara Jordan

Joyce is survived by her husband, Lonnie B. Howe of Olney; three sons, DeWayne Howe of Olney, Larry Howe of Olney and Brian Howe of Denver, Colorado; two daughters, Sherry Smith of Dallas and Pamela Smith of Dallas; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and three sisters, Shirley Chandler of Burkburnett, Brenda Depue of Grand Prairie and Tami Dowd of Grand Prairie.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.






Published in Times Record News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lunn Funeral Home Chapel
300 South Avenue M
Olney, TX 76374
(940) 564-5533
