Joyce Marie Morrow
Wichita Falls, TX
Joyce Marie Morrow, 71, passed from this life and went boldly through the gates of heaven on March 20, 2019. She worked all her life preparing for this graduation day. Joyce was born to Willie Andrew Kester and Sarah Mildred Pierce Kester on July 7, 1947, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Shortly after her birth her family moved to Wellington, Texas. At the age of four, she let her parents know she was ready to go to work, and off to the cotton fields she went. She did not slow down. Her first husband, Dale Garrett, taught her as his apprentice and she earned her license as a barber at Sheppard Air Force Base, where she earned distinction as one of the top barbers at the 82nd Training Wing. Joyce owned her own business Precison Design By Joyce as a barber/stylist and was invited to work as a cosmetology instructor, a position she declined because as always, she put Jesus first and her family second, while career fit in elsewhere. Joyce was also an advocate of natural healing, and she was known as well for her listening and counseling skills as her barber/stylist talents as the area's elite sat in her chair. She loved the Lord with all her heart and was proud to say her church membership was in the Body of Christ. Joyce married Warner D. Morrow in Wichita Falls on July 13, 1980, and they lived happily as Best friends together in the same house from that day forward. Preceding Joyce in death are her parents whom she loved dearly, eleven brothers and sisters, and grandson Corey Box and Son In Law Joe Echavarria IV. Those remaining to cherish her memory are: husband Warner Morrow; son Bradley Garrett and wife Carrie; daughters Shannon Garrett and Daella Echavarria; brother Darrell Kester; sisters Barbara Reynolds, Judy Thompson, Mary Whitehead and Debra Lowery; grandchildren Sheena Worley, Lawson Kaufman, Dave Navarro, Mason Navarro, Katie Spitz, Jeremiah Box, Hailey Kuyper, Natalie Trammell, Sean Garrett, Shana Garrett, Willow Brook Garrett, and Sarah Eve Garrett; and eighteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in celebration of Joyce's beautiful life will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Condolences may be left at
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 24, 2019