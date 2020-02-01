Services
Juan Dugan
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Archer City Cemetery
Archer City - Juan Nell Dugan, age 87, of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of Archer City, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in the Archer City Cemetery with Jon Curry, Pastor of the Grace Community Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.

Juan Nell was born July 18, 1932 in Rio Vista, Texas to the late U.V. Stone and Gladys Marie Parsley Stone.

She and Glen Dugan were married March 20, 1978 in Henrietta, Texas. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2002.

Juan Nell had worked as a waitress, a cake decorator and in sales. She was a member of Faith Memorial Baptist Church in Archer City.

Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Thompson of Fort Worth; one brother, Hardin Williams of Houston; and two grandsons, Joey Thompson and Bradley Aldridge.

She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Marcia Aldridge on December 13, 2013 and Becky Tickle on October 4, 2015.

The family suggests memorials to the Archer City Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 198, Archer City, Texas 76351.
