Juanita S. Lasater
Wichita Falls, Texas - Juanita S. Lasater (Nita) passed peacefully from this earth on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Hospice of Wichita Falls with her two daughters by her side. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 20, 2019 in the Lake Creek Cemetery with Reggie Coe officiating. The family will be at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00-7:00 PM, for visitation.
Nita was born on July 27, 1926, in Butler, TN, to Floyd & Mary (Williams) Snyder.
Nita attended Watauga Academy and the Elizabethton School of Commerce. From there she went to work at Oak Ridge, TN for the Manhattan Project. Nita had an adventurous spirit and decided to move to Washington DC where she found work at the Disabled American Veterans office.
While in DC, she went on a blind date with Ben R. Lasater, who became her husband in three whirlwind months in September 1950. While in DC, their first child, Ronald, was born. In January 1953, the three moved to Ben's hometown of Olney, TX to take over the family business, Lasater Photography from his father and mother. Shortly after returning to Olney, their daughter, Benita, was added to the family. Many years later, a third child, Mary Jo, was born. Ben and Nita worked side by side over 50 years taking photographs all over the State of Texas.
After Ben's death in 2005, Nita moved to Wichita Falls to be near her daughters. She was always ready for a coffee date or a meal and she treasured the friendships she developed over the years. Nita also insisted on finding a Church which led us all to Grace Church where she found a very deep spiritual home. She also volunteered with Hospice of Wichita Falls, doing everything from laundry to stuffing envelopes. She so loved HOWF, they allowed her family to throw Nita's 90th birthday party in their lovely facility.
Nita was proceeded in death by her husband, Ben, in 2005, and her beloved son, Ron, in 1978. She is also preceded by her parents and her siblings Pauline, Jake and Floyd, Jr.
Nita's survivors include her two daughters, Benita Sonsini and her husband, Serge; Mary Jo Lasater and fiancé, James Hourigan all of Wichita Falls; her sisters, Bernice Austin and Yvonne McEwen, both of Elizabethton, TN; grandchildren Chris Sonsini (girlfriend Heather), John Sonsini (wife Allie), L'Ann Stoiloff (husband John Lee); and five great-grand-children; along with two special daughters-by-
choice: Martha Stewart and Julie Goodson.
The family would like to give special blessings to Dr. Moisant and staff, Dr. G and staff, the nurses at URHC, the staff at Advanced Rehab, and her Hospice Angels.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lake Creek Cemetery, PO Box 911, Archer City, TX 76351, Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, TX, 76310 or Grace Church, 5214 Stone Lake Dr., Wichita Falls TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 19, 2019