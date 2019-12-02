|
|
Juanita "LaVerne" Spangler
Wichita Falls - Juanita "LaVerne" Spangler, 98, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 5 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor John Riggs officiating. Interment will follow in Crestview Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
LaVerne was born on March 5, 1921 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Roy and Ruth Lancaster. She married Paul Spangler on October 18, 1941. LaVerne raised three children, Roy, John, and Georgia, before retiring from Singer after 20 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; her son, John; her brother, R.L. Lancaster; and great-grandson, Dalton.
Survivors include two children, Roy Spangler of Scotland, and Georgia Hibbs of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Kelly Fuller and husband Reggie of Midland, Jennifer Huff and husband Todd of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Charles "Chuck" Howard and wife Stormi of Scotland, and Austin Crawell and wife Tonya of Iowa Park; great-grandchildren, Ardell Howard, Aislinn Hibbs, Kylie Fuller, Harlow Huff, Delilah Huff, and Maleah Crawell.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd. Wichita Falls, TX 76310 or , 901 Indiana Ave., Suite #350, Wichita Falls, TX 76301. The family is grateful to the wonderful caregivers at Archer City Nursing Center and Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019