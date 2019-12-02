Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Spangler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita "LaVerne" Spangler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita "LaVerne" Spangler Obituary
Juanita "LaVerne" Spangler

Wichita Falls - Juanita "LaVerne" Spangler, 98, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

The family will receive friends between 5 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor John Riggs officiating. Interment will follow in Crestview Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

LaVerne was born on March 5, 1921 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Roy and Ruth Lancaster. She married Paul Spangler on October 18, 1941. LaVerne raised three children, Roy, John, and Georgia, before retiring from Singer after 20 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; her son, John; her brother, R.L. Lancaster; and great-grandson, Dalton.

Survivors include two children, Roy Spangler of Scotland, and Georgia Hibbs of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Kelly Fuller and husband Reggie of Midland, Jennifer Huff and husband Todd of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Charles "Chuck" Howard and wife Stormi of Scotland, and Austin Crawell and wife Tonya of Iowa Park; great-grandchildren, Ardell Howard, Aislinn Hibbs, Kylie Fuller, Harlow Huff, Delilah Huff, and Maleah Crawell.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd. Wichita Falls, TX 76310 or , 901 Indiana Ave., Suite #350, Wichita Falls, TX 76301. The family is grateful to the wonderful caregivers at Archer City Nursing Center and Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -