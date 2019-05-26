Services
Lunn Funeral Home Chapel
300 South Avenue M
Olney, TX 76374
(940) 564-5533
Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke Lutheran Cemetery
Olney, TX
Judah Crew Kunkel Obituary
Judah Crew Kunkel went to be in the arms of Jesus on May 22, 2019. Graveside services were at held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the St. Luke Lutheran Cemetery in Olney, Texas, with Rev. Dale Snyder, pastor of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wichita Falls, Texas, officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.

Judah was preceded in death by his great-grandparents: Joyce Riley, Arville Kunkel, Al and Thelma Ellis, Jimmie and Billie Horton and Erbie Locke.

He is survived by his parents, Nick and Stacie Kunkel of Holliday, Texas; siblings, Hadley Cadence Kunkel, Brennyn Landri Kunkel and Ryker Creed Kunkel, all of Holliday, Texas; paternal grandparents, Donnie and Brenda Kunkel of Olney, Texas; maternal grandparents, Jimmie and Donna Horton of Burkburnett, Texas; aunts and uncles, Riley and Summer Kunkel of Olney, Texas and Brian and Tiarra Horton of Jetmore, Kansas; paternal great-grandparents, Bob and Scooter Riley of Newcastle, Texas and maternal great-grandmother, Peggy Locke of Tennessee.

Condolences can be sent to the family at

www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on May 26, 2019
