Judy Caren Black
Wichita Falls
Judy Caren Black, 72, of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor Matthew McCurley officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.
Judy was born on February 2, 1947 in Wichita Falls to the late Joe and Lucille (Sides) Spears. After graduating from Hirschi High School, Judy trained at Wichita General Hospital in Radiology. She then went to work at the North Texas State Hospital as a Radiological Technician, until her retirement in 1996. Judy always had the television on the TLC channel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Charles "Bobby" Black Jr.; and sister Linda Jo Bates.
Judy is survived by daughter Alecia Garcia; grandchildren Chelsea Denney & husband Timothy, Haylea Wells, Maria Black, Justin Black, and Sinclair Lozano; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Cecelia Black, and Sue Smith; and former husband Charles Black Sr.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 12, 2019