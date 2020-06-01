Judy Cokendolpher



Quanah - Judy Burke Colkendolpher went to be with the Lord May 30, 2020. Judy was born on November 10, 1936, to Dock and Velma Burke in Acme, Texas. She graduated Valedictorian from Quanah High School and began working for Quanah ISD. Judy married Tommy Colkendolpher, February 2, 1957.



Judy worked for the Hardeman County Abstract Office for many years before being elected Hardeman District and County Clerk where she retired after over 15 years of service. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and was a part of the UMW. Judy loved the Lord and family. If her daughters or grandchildren were involved in any activity, that is where you would find her. She lived the life of a Godly woman, leading by example.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Dock and Velma Burke, her beloved husband, Tommy; her grandson, Dustin Mehan; and sister, Pat Taylor.



She is survived by her daughter, Melody Rice and husband Craig of Wichita Falls, and April Driver and husband Robert of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Jarrod Mehan and wife Kimberly of Wichita Falls, David Driver of Dallas, and Delaney Driver of St. Petersburg, Florida; great granddaughters, Ariah and Charlotte Mehan; her brother Dock D. Burke, and wife Karen, of College Station, and brother Lee Burke; several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews; and extended family members.



Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 4th, at a graveside service in Quanah Memorial Park Cemetery, Monte Lumpkin officiating. Arrangements under the direction of Smith Funeral Home of Quanah. The family will be at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m., in lieu of formal visitation, due to social distancing requirements. Smith Funeral Home will receive visitors wishing to pay their respects prior to Thursday morning



Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church of Quanah, or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, Texas.









