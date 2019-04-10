Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson - Branson
708 State Highway 248
Branson, MO 65616
417-334-1550
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson - Branson
708 State Highway 248
Branson, MO 65616
Judy Inez Tubbs


Judy Inez Tubbs Obituary
Judy Inez Tubbs

Branson, MO - A Celebration of Life service for Judy Inez Tubbs age 74, of Branson, Missouri will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson on April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.

She passed away on April 5, 2019 at her home.

Judy was born on March 21, 1945 in Henrietta, Texas the daughter of Ed and Elsie M. Grady Rogers. She was a longtime resident of Henrietta and Wichita Falls, Texas area before moving to Branson, Missouri 26 years ago. She was the owner and operator of Lil Shoppe of Leather in Branson. She was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors are her husband: Lee Tubbs of the home in Branson. Two sons: Michael Anderson and Darrin Tubbs both of Ozark, Missouri. One brother, Tex Rogers of Kilgore, Texas and two grandchildren; Paige Frealy and Payton Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Zirl Rogers.

Please visit our web site at www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
