Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Wimberley Church of Christ
Judy K. Hutson


1945 - 2019
Judy K. Hutson Obituary
Judy K. Hutson

Woodcreek - Judy K. Hutson, 74, of Woodcreek, TX passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born in Electra, TX on June 13, 1945 to O.R. "Babe" Moore and Leona Shelton Moore. Judy worked as a registered nurse at various hospitals throughout her career and she has lived in Woodcreek for 24 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her father and mother-in-law, Charlie and Helen Hutson and her step-son, Scott Hutson. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Lanny Hutson; son, Darin Hawley and his wife, Crissie of Elgin, TX; daughter, Traci Mitchell of Round Rock, TX; step-daughter, Lana Owen and her husband, Shannon of Archer City, TX; brother, Dale Moore and his wife, Connie of Guthrie, OK; brother, Gary Moore and his wife, Georgia of Iowa Park, TX; brother, Tim Moore and his wife, Brooke of Wimberley, TX; sister, Mary Jane Schmidt and her husband, Richard of Ft. Worth, TX; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM, Saturday, October 12th at the Wimberley Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made on Judy's memory to The . For more information and to sign the online guest registry, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. Thomason Funeral Home, Wimberley, TX. (512) 847-2226.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 9, 2019
