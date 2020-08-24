Judy Stubblefield
Burkburnett - Judy Deanne Stubblefield, 66, of Burkburnett passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.
A private family service will be held in Burkburnett. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
Judy was born on October 29, 1953 in Wichita Falls to the late Albert and Eloise Stubblefield. She was a faithful believer in Christ, and worked as a caregiver until her retirement in 2018.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Judy is survived by son Michael Parkey of Burkburnett; grandsons Austin and wife Jordyn of St. Joseph, Missouri, Blake and wife Brittney; great-grandchildren Alorah of St. Joseph, Missouri, and soon to be born great-grandson of Burkburnett; siblings Joy Snyder of Wichita Falls, Kay Rowe and husband Bill of Collinsville, TX, Gary Stubblefield of Electra, Cheryl of Burkburnett, Danny and wife Becky of Randlett, Donna and husband Mike of Burkburnett, Jerry and wife Brenda of Burkburnett, and Becky Jackson of Burkburnett.
Condolences may be sent to the family at Michael Parkey's residence in Burkburnett, or www.owensandbrumley.com