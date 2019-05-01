Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Julia Garcia
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Wichita Falls - Julia Chavis Garcia, 99, of Wichita Falls, passed peacefully from this life to her heavenly home on Sunday April 28, 2019, with her family by her side. Funeral services for Mrs. Garcia will be Friday May 3, 2019 at 10:00am, at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home, Wichita Falls, TX. with Rev. David Sapata officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday May 2, 2019 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm at Owens & Brumley.

Julia was born on January 7, 1920 to the late Will and Mary (Quinones) Chavis, in Texarkana, TX. She met the love of her life, David Castaneda Garcia, and they married on April 19, 1941. Together they had four sons and three daughters. At a young age Julia worked the cotton fields with her family, later to become a housemaid, and a housekeeper. She then retired to her true calling in life as Granny, raising all of the children in the family. Julia was a devote Christian, she enjoyed music and dancing, but most of all, being with her family. She is survived by her children, Margaret Castillo, David Garcia Jr, Anita Sosa, Alfred Garcia, Richard Garcia, all of Wichita Falls; Hope Cruz of California, and Daniel Garcia of Irving, TX, along with 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and numerous great-great grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 1 to May 2, 2019
