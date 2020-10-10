1/1
Julie Ann Church Gilbert
Julie Ann Church Gilbert

Wichita Falls - Julie Ann Church Gilbert, 49, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with her family by her side, after a two year battle with cancer.

Julie was born November 23, 1970 in Fort Worth, Texas to Niley and Marilyn Church. The family moved to Wichita Falls in 1977, and joined First United Methodist Church. Julie graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1989 , and went on to get her Bachelor's Degree at Midwestern State University. She married in 1992, and had a son, Sam Gilbert in 1999. Julie worked as a paralegal for several years before finding her true passion, teaching children. She found joy in cooking, gardening, books, music and pets.

Julie is survived by her parents, Niley and Marilyn Church; her sister, Jennifer Church Smith and husband Randy Smith; and two nephews, Ben and Jackson.

The funeral service will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

The family is so grateful for the loving care she received from Healing Hands Healthcare and Hospice of Wichita Falls. They request donations be made in honor of Julie to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
October 9, 2020
It was an honor to care for Julie. She was a bright light in this world. I will miss her strong and quiet demeanor. She spread such joy in her words. Heaven just got a little brighter. Praying for her sister and her family at this time.
Annette Ellis
Friend
