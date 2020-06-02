Julie Green Stallcup



Wichita Falls - Julie Green Stallcup, 49, Wichita Falls, TX



A private Graveside Service will be held at the Temple Cemetery, Temple, OK under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple. A memorial celebrating her life will be held at a later date in Wichita Falls for friends and family.



Julie Helen (Green) Stallcup was born to Jack Edward and Aneta Kay (Veatch) Green on July 17, 1970 in Canoga Park, CA and departed this life in Wichita Falls, TX on May 28, 2020 at the age of 49 years, 10 months and 11 days.



Coming to Wichita Falls with her family at age 4, attending Ben Franklin Elementary, Barwise Middle School and Wichita Falls High School, graduating in 1988. She married Steve Leon Stallcup on December 25, 1994 in The Colony, TX and to the union 3 children were born. For a short-time the family lived in Colorado and Alabama but soon returned to Wichita Falls where she worked for Gordon's Jewelers, serving as regional manager. She eventually trained to be a Licensed Massage Therapist and opened her own shop called Julie's Massage Therapy.



Julie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed thrifting, crafting, making jewelry, cooking, watching movies and serving other people.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Aneta Green.



Survivors include 2 daughters, Sheridan Lexis Stallcup and Shaleigh Hope Stallcup both of Wichita Falls, TX; a son, William Jack Stallcub of Wichita Falls; 2 brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeff and Alisa Green of The Colony, TX, Jerry and Debbie Green of Portales, NM; 3 nephews and a niece, Jeff Jr., Johna, Jacob and Jordan; other relatives and a host of many many friends.









