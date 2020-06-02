Julie Green Stallcup
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Green Stallcup

Wichita Falls - Julie Green Stallcup, 49, Wichita Falls, TX

A private Graveside Service will be held at the Temple Cemetery, Temple, OK under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple. A memorial celebrating her life will be held at a later date in Wichita Falls for friends and family.

Julie Helen (Green) Stallcup was born to Jack Edward and Aneta Kay (Veatch) Green on July 17, 1970 in Canoga Park, CA and departed this life in Wichita Falls, TX on May 28, 2020 at the age of 49 years, 10 months and 11 days.

Coming to Wichita Falls with her family at age 4, attending Ben Franklin Elementary, Barwise Middle School and Wichita Falls High School, graduating in 1988. She married Steve Leon Stallcup on December 25, 1994 in The Colony, TX and to the union 3 children were born. For a short-time the family lived in Colorado and Alabama but soon returned to Wichita Falls where she worked for Gordon's Jewelers, serving as regional manager. She eventually trained to be a Licensed Massage Therapist and opened her own shop called Julie's Massage Therapy.

Julie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed thrifting, crafting, making jewelry, cooking, watching movies and serving other people.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Aneta Green.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Sheridan Lexis Stallcup and Shaleigh Hope Stallcup both of Wichita Falls, TX; a son, William Jack Stallcub of Wichita Falls; 2 brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeff and Alisa Green of The Colony, TX, Jerry and Debbie Green of Portales, NM; 3 nephews and a niece, Jeff Jr., Johna, Jacob and Jordan; other relatives and a host of many many friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Inc
122 W Texas St
Temple, OK 73568
(580) 342-6204
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved