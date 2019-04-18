|
June Azalea Gillaim
Wichita Falls - June Azalea (Greninger) Gilliam, 88, of Wichita Falls, Texas and last surviving member of all her siblings, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born, March 12, 1931, in Sumner Co., Kansas to the late Ross and Olive Manilla (Lile) Greninger.
June met Richard Arville Gilliam of Dayton, Ohio at the Blue Marlin Café while visiting the island of Bermuda with her sister-in-law, Rosalee (Garrett) Greninger. They were married on November 21, 1951 in New Castle, Indiana.
She was a lifelong homemaker with a love for cooking and member of the Church of Christ. Her and Richard enjoyed traveling while riding their Harley-Davidson's after he retired from the Air Force and Civil Service. They were lifetime members of the Harley Owners Group. She enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends.
June was preceded in death by her parents and husband; three sisters, Myrtle (Greninger) Durbin, Rita (Greninger) Pauler and Garnett (Greninger) Miller Brockman; six brothers, Buck Greninger, Joseph Greninger, Eddie Greninger, Leon Greninger, Mont Greninger and Holly Greninger.
She is survived by her son, Michael Gilliam and wife Cheree (Fulkerson); grandson, Jerod Gilliam and wife Maribel (Sotelo); great-grandson, Matthew Chase Gilliam and his mother, Shannon (Schooler) Mullins; great-granddaughter, Makatelyn Rene Gilliam and her mother, Carla (Goodman) Gonzalez.
Private burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 18, 2019