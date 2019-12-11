|
June Carlson Simmons
Wichita Falls - June Carlson Simmons, 85, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16th at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17th at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Justin Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's.
The only daughter of the late Margaret (Morrisett) and Willis A. Franklin, June was born on March 28, 1934, in Teague, Texas and grew up in Dallas. After moving to Wichita Falls in 1958, and having two children, June graduated from Midwestern State University in 1967. She later returned to Midwestern and received a master's degree in education. She worked as a teacher and counselor for the Wichita Falls Independent School system for 20 years, having taught reading and Texas history at Barwise Jr. High School. For many years June was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved sewing and crocheting and spent many happy hours creating crafts and art projects with her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, June was also preceded in death by her daughter, Michele Parker and her stepmother Ruth (Smith) Franklin.
June is survived by her husband, Charles Simmons; her son, Michael Carlson and wife, Liz Allor; daughter, Natalie Brown and husband, Scotty; son, John Simmons and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Maggie Carlson, Trey Strain and wife, Ashley; great-grandchildren, Braden, Rylie and Ashtyn Strain.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, the , 901 Indiana Street, Suite 350, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301 or to the .
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019