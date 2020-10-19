June Elizabeth Ballard Moller



Wichita Falls - June Elizabeth Ballard Moller, 101, died October 17, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on October 23, at Grace Church with Reggie Coe officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation at 1:00 p.m.



June was born June 19, 1919 in Vincennes, Indiana to Connor Gibson Ballard and Pearl Elizabeth Ballard (Hennon). She graduated from Bicknell High School in 1937 and attended John Herron Art School in Indianapolis. She met Herbert T. Moller while he was in Flight School at George Field. They married December 4, 1943 in Vincennes and settled in Wichita Falls in 1944, where they raised their daughter, Kristin.



June experimented with all forms of art and was a featured artist for many activities. Besides working with oils and watercolors, she enjoyed china painting, needlework of all varieties and designed Christmas cards from her wood carvings. She was an avid bird watcher, and recognized their songs and nests. She was a creative cook and ambitious seamstress. June and Herb enjoyed the Wichita Falls Symphony for forty years.



As a young wife and mother, June began her spiritual journey with the lyrics of hymns she sang in church choirs. This led to Bible study where she met her Savior, Jesus Christ. She became a Bible teacher of children in local day nurseries as well as large women's Bible classes. She illustrated Bible stories with her own artwork and was welcomed into local elementary schools to teach children. She never tired of discussing theology and Scripture and collected a library of hundreds of commentaries. Despite her failing eyesight, she could recite Bible verses from memory. Her legacy includes many notebooks filled with her handwritten notes from years of teaching Bible classes.



June was also a visionary for expanding Bible teaching in the Wichita Falls community. She and Herb with several other couples planted the seeds for what became Grace Church in a home Bible study in their living room in 1963.



June will be remembered for her towering intellect, courage, creativity and wicked sense of humor. Although she did not seek attention, she managed to impact every mission she undertook.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years Herb Moller; her son-in-law Chuck Warman; her brothers John and Robert Ballard and her sister Marjorie Ballard McKown; She is survived by her daughter Kris Warman; her grandchildren Elizabeth Warman Stewart (John) and Chip Warman (Kellie); her great-grandchildren Mary Katherine Warman, Macaela Kierstin Stewart and Myles Herbert Stewart, Jacob Charles Warman and Addison Elizabeth Warman.



The family wishes to thank the Gables for the exceptional care June received. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to Grace Church or Dallas Theological Seminary, 3909 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204.













