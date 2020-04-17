|
|
June Fay Betts
Seymour - June Fay Betts, age 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home in Seymour, TX. She was Born on December 30, 1943, in Paris, Texas to Richard Carrington and Violet Hanley. She graduated from Seymour High School in Seymour, Texas in 1962. She married Chester "Leon" Betts on May 26, 1962, in Seymour, TX. June truly lived a blessed life and spent every moment caring and loving for her family. June was filled with kindness and a welcoming spirit, and she enjoyed spending her days with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Kathleen and Brian Smith, Julie and Anthony Turnbow, Violet and Billy Garza all from Wichita Falls, TX, Roxana and Garfield McIntyare from Seymour, TX, Tony and LaRhonda Betts from Tulsa,OK, and her sister, Sally and John Hunter from Alvarado,TX. She was known as Granny June to 19 loving grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A Private Graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Now that God is holding you in his arms, we will forever hold you in our hearts.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020