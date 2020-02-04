|
June Meyer
Grand Prarie - Mrs. June A Meyer, 87, of Grand Prairie TX, passed away in Arlington, TX, on February 2, 2020. June will be interred at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas TX, at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, with Rev Judy O'Donnell, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett, TX.
June was born on September 27, 1932 in Humboldt, Iowa to Frances Reynolds Davis and Lloyd Davis. She attended 17 schools throughout her school years, due to frequent relocations because of her father's work. The family eventually settled in Miami FL, where June graduated from high school before entering nursing school at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, LA.
Upon graduation with her Registered Nurse degree, June was commissioned an officer in the United States Air Force. While stationed at West Palm Beach Air Force Base in Florida, she met Sergeant Bruce Meyer. Due to Air Force discouragement of officers dating enlisted personnel, they ordered Bruce to a new assignment in Greenland. However, June and Bruce persevered and married on February 14, 1956.
June soon resigned from the Air Force to raise her family while Bruce completed a long career in the Air Force. They were stationed throughout the U.S. and overseas in Germany and Japan. Bruce was assigned to Sheppard AFB, Texas in 1972, and the family soon made their home in Burkburnett TX where they lived for 30 years. June continued to serve as a nurse in many capacities, including many years before retirement at Bethania Hospital in Wichita Falls TX.
June and Bruce traveled all over the country in their RV, including to Alaska. They loved playing pinochle with Air Force friends, and June was an avid reader and gardener. She refinished furniture, painted the trim on the house in Burkburnett many times, and helped Bruce build a huge motorhome garage. She was devoted to her neighbors, her coworkers, her many friends in Grand Prairie TX where she moved following Bruce's death, and her children and grandchildren. June loved cats, passing on this same love to her daughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce Meyer in 2003, her parents, her brother Ray Davis, and her son Donald Meyer.
She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Meyer and husband Steve Wheeler of Grapevine, TX; son Richard Meyer of Grand Prairie, TX; daughter Suzy Meyer of Grapevine, TX; brothers Mike Davis and Melvin Davis; grandchildren Alicia Stanfield, Andrew Meyer, and Chloe O'Donnell; great-grandchildren Emma Meyer and Wesley Stanfield; and her beloved cat, Marvin.
In lieu of flowers, for those desiring, the family requests memorials be made in honor of June to Prairie Paws Animal Adoption Center of Grand Prairie (https://www.gptx.org/city-government/city-departments/animal-services/get-involved-at-prairie-paws/prairie-angels-donations)
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020