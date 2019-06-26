|
June Rippy
Winnsboro, Texas - June Rippy, formerly of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away peacefully June 19, 2019 in Winnsboro, Texas. She was born August 20,1933 and lived a long and active life. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Richard Rippy and grandson, Dylan Blake Rippy.
She was survived by her three children- James Richard (Rick) Rippy Jr. and wife, Judy of Hobbs, New Mexico, Cheryl Pool and husband, Russell of Leesburg, Texas and Steven Rippy and wife, Christy of Hobbs, New Mexico. She was also survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
June lived in many cities in Texas growing up, ultimately winding up in Wichita Falls for the last forty years of her life. She was a librarian/secretary at Lamar and Travis Elementary Schools and retired after twenty years of service. Her hobbies and passions were reading, sewing, history, religion, and God and country. She was a devout Christian, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Her siblings and their spouses are LaVonne and the late Andrew Howsley of Lubbock, Texas, the late Charles Dodson and wife Gwen of New Castle, Texas, Mary and Jimmy Harley of Wichita Falls and Larry and Diana Dodson of Wichita Falls, Texas.
Services will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00am at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, Texas. The family will host a memorial luncheon at the Vantage Point Condominiums at 12:30pm in Wichita Falls, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectively requests donations be sent to a Hospice of your choice or .
Published in The Times Record News on June 26, 2019