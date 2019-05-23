|
June West MacKinstry
Wichita Falls/Red River - June Claudia West MacKinstry of Wichita Falls and Red River, NM passed away peacefully in her sleep May 20, 2019. She was born December 21, 1934 in Oklahoma City, OK to Claude Caldwell West and Billie Gray West as their only child.
June graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1952 and went on to study at SMU where she was in Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. June met Arther E. MacKinstry, III at SMU and they married on June 5, 1954.
June was a model for the Kim Dawson Agency in Dallas, Texas. She was photographed in one of the first color photos taken by Eastman Kodak Co. as a model. She was an interior decorator while living in Chicago and New York.
When she and Art moved to Wichita Falls from New York in 1972, she was active in the Senior/Junior Forum, Junior League, Wichita Falls Garden Club and Allegro Dance Club. June and Art were members of Floral Heights United Methodist Church.
In 1986 they retired to Red River, NM where they built their beautiful home. June was active in the community with the library and historical society.
June is preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Arthur E. MacKinstry, III as well as her parents, Claude and Billie West.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Cindy MacKinstry Goodman and Linda MacKinstry Fox-Price and her husband Fred Price of Conroe, TX; four grandchildren; Lindsay Goodman, M.D., Vero Beach, FL; Taylor Goodman, Houston, TX; Jenna Batten and her husband Doug Batten, College Station, TX; and Ty Fox, Houston, TX. Her great grandchildren are Paxton Credeur and Ryder Credeur of College Station, TX.
Mrs. MacKinstry will be interred at Santa Fe National Cemetery with her husband Arthur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the for research. www. .
Published in The Times Record News on May 23, 2019