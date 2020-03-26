Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Resources
More Obituaries for Junella Stagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Junella Faye Stagner


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Junella Faye Stagner Obituary
Junella Faye Stagner

Lakeside City - Junella Faye Stagner, 94, of Lakeside City, passed away on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at her home.

Services are private. Entombment will be at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Junella was born on May 17, 1925 to Howard and Nora Taylor Martin in Durant, Oklahoma. On May 15, 1942 she married Samuel Delbert Stagner in Durant, OK and together raised two sons. She sold Avon and was very successful with this. She loved gardening, cooking, listening to her husband play bluegrass music, working puzzles, and camping. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2013, her sisters; Ala Mae Martin and Virginia Hankey, and brothers; James Martin, R.D. Martin, Cleo Martin, and Roy Johnson.

Survivors include her sons, Delbert Douglas Stagner of Wichita Falls and Anthony Keith Stagner and wife Anna of Byers, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

Online Condolences may be shared with the family at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Junella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -