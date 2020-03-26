|
Junella Faye Stagner
Lakeside City - Junella Faye Stagner, 94, of Lakeside City, passed away on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at her home.
Services are private. Entombment will be at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Junella was born on May 17, 1925 to Howard and Nora Taylor Martin in Durant, Oklahoma. On May 15, 1942 she married Samuel Delbert Stagner in Durant, OK and together raised two sons. She sold Avon and was very successful with this. She loved gardening, cooking, listening to her husband play bluegrass music, working puzzles, and camping. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2013, her sisters; Ala Mae Martin and Virginia Hankey, and brothers; James Martin, R.D. Martin, Cleo Martin, and Roy Johnson.
Survivors include her sons, Delbert Douglas Stagner of Wichita Falls and Anthony Keith Stagner and wife Anna of Byers, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Online Condolences may be shared with the family at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020