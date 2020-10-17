Junelle M. Skelton
Keller - Junell, M. Skelton, 87, of Keller, died peacefully in her home on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wichita Falls, Texas. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Monday, October 19, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Junell was born July 1933 in Vernon, Texas to Otto and Wilhemina Arldt Raschke. She married Charles W. Skelton, September 1950 in Harrold, Texas, who preceded her in death in 2019. She had lived in the Wichita Falls area for over 30 years, moving from Iowa Park where she had lived for over 20 years. She had lived in Keller for the past 3 years. She enjoyed working with flowers and in her yard. A favorite pastime of hers was playing games, especially Yahtzee. Whatever she attempted to do, she was known to put all her effort into it. She was a wonderful loving mother, grandmother, and generous giver, who loved blessing others. Family and friends knew her as Nellie. She was also preceded in death by her daughter: Michelle Williams; 3 sisters: Caroline Wernecke, Ellanora Cearley, and Jeraldine Sweeney; and 4 brothers: Aubrey Raschke, Edward Raschke, Hubert Raschke, and Leon Raschke.
Junell is survived by her children: Belinda Wilkerson and Robert (Bo) of Madison, Alabama and Sherrie Patterson and husband Rick of Keller, Texas; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
